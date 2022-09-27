'I, an Orphan, Struggled and Finally Got My Passport Almost 7 Years Later'

Vishalmridul Mandal received his passport after almost seven years.
My name is Vishalmridul Mandal and I'm working as a house help in Haryana's Gurugram. I lost my father at the age of eight and after my mother's remarriage, an orphanage in Delhi became my new home, from where I also did my schooling. As an orphan, despite submitting all my documents and multiple applications, my passport was rejected thrice.
Talking about my previous passport rejections, in 2016, I applied to obtain a passport for the first time in Mumbai, where I was working at Taj Lands End as part of the housekeeping staff. My application was rejected because I could not give my work address for the passport and I was asked to go to Delhi and reapply.
In 2019, I came to Delhi and reapplied after taking permission from the orphanage I grew up in. This time again, my passport was rejected by the police stating that I was above 18 and could not put my orphanage's address in the application.
In 2020, after going back to my hometown of Baruipur in West Bengal, I reapplied. My application was rejected again during police verification as they started questioning my nationality for I didn't have my birth certificate.
The entire process became frustrating for me. How was I supposed to have my parent's documents when I had hardly spent any time with them?
In July 2022, Varun Pathak, the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committe, wrote a letter to the concerned DCP of northeast Delhi, asking them to fasten the process as all my documents were submitted.
I'm so glad, I finally have my passport with me and now, I can think of my future. It’s always been my dream to work on a cruise and now that my passport is here, I can start applying for jobs there.
The Quint spoke to Varun Pathak, the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, for his response:
He grew up in Delhi’s children’s home. For him, getting all his documents was a struggle. But his struggle did not end here, he faced issues such as pending police verification along with a few others.
We sent a letter to the concerned DCP regarding this, asking the status of the passport application and why it was pending. We also sent a copy to the district magistrate of northeast Delhi, the joint secretary of the Government of India, the Ministries of Women and Child Development and External Affairs, so that the process of him getting the passport could be smoother and there would be no gaps.
It did take a lot of time even after that but we’re very happy now, Vishal is happy too. We are also satisfied with the process. He finally received his passport, which is his right.
