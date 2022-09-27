'I, an Orphan, Struggled and Finally Got My Passport Almost 7 Years Later'

The Quint spoke to Varun Pathak, the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, for his response:

He grew up in Delhi’s children’s home. For him, getting all his documents was a struggle. But his struggle did not end here, he faced issues such as pending police verification along with a few others.

We sent a letter to the concerned DCP regarding this, asking the status of the passport application and why it was pending. We also sent a copy to the district magistrate of northeast Delhi, the joint secretary of the Government of India, the Ministries of Women and Child Development and External Affairs, so that the process of him getting the passport could be smoother and there would be no gaps.

It did take a lot of time even after that but we’re very happy now, Vishal is happy too. We are also satisfied with the process. He finally received his passport, which is his right.