Thane Woman Arrested for 'Abusing' Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Wife

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and wife Amruta Fadnavis.
(Photo: IANS)
The Maharashtra cyber department on Tuesday, 13 September, arrested a woman from Thane for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis on Facebook.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the woman under charges of defamation and impersonation, and she has been sent to police custody till 15 September, reported The Indian Express.
The complaint against her was filed by Pallavi Sapre, who said she read the "abusive" comments on 7 September, the report added.
According to Mumbai’s nodal cyber police, Facebook had suspended the woman’s account for posting abusive content in 2021, after which she created a fake account with the username as Ganesh Kapoor.
The police further added that they are investigating if the accused has been involved in similar instances using the same fake account.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)