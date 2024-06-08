T20 WC: Ind vs Pak Tickets Sell for $10,000, Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry Grips USA

The stage is set for what cricket fans have been keenly waiting for. Cricket’s most iconic rivalry is all set to resume in New York on 6 June, as India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group A encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Billed as the ‘blockbuster event’ of the first-ever World Cup in the USA, the titanic clash will be viewed by millions across the globe via television and OTT screens. People from all over the world are flocking to Long Island to watch the high-voltage game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which is certain to be filled to the brim.