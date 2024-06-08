T20 WC: Ind vs Pak Tickets Sell for $10,000, Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry Grips USA

T20 WC: Cricket's biggest rivalry, India vs Pakistan, has gripped USA.
(Photo: PTI & The Quint)
The stage is set for what cricket fans have been keenly waiting for. Cricket’s most iconic rivalry is all set to resume in New York on 6 June, as India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group A encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.
Billed as the ‘blockbuster event’ of the first-ever World Cup in the USA, the titanic clash will be viewed by millions across the globe via television and OTT screens. People from all over the world are flocking to Long Island to watch the high-voltage game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which is certain to be filled to the brim.
This seemingly simple but tantalising query cannot be easily answered with confidence, given the history of close contests India vs Pakistan clashes have invariably produced.
This match will also be the first T20 meeting between India and Pakistan since their electrifying encounter in Australia at the T20 World Cup of 2022. Etched in the memory of all fans is the manner in which India pulled off an incredible victory, thanks largely to a masterclass by Virat Kohli in that pulsating thriller.
Besides Kohli, India have a bunch of other match-winning performers in its batting unit. Skipper Rohit Sharma is in good nick and his fine 51 against Ireland has made him only the third batter after Kohli and Mahela Jayawardene to score over a thousand runs in T20 World Cup.
The dynamic Suryakumar Yadav, who tops the T20I batters' rankings, adds an explosive dimension to Indian batting. Rishabh Pant’s heartening comeback enriches India’s batting resources and the big-hitting prowess of all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube provides greater depth and firepower to Team India.
In sharp contrast, Pakistan’s defeat to the USA in their tournament opener was an absolute shocker, although known for their unpredictability, they might well bounce back. Hopes will be pinned on captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the bulwarks of Pakistan batting for years, and the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed to bolster the batting.
Given their full potential, India and Pakistan may well serve a high-octane classic on Sunday but the pitch at Nassau Stadium has behaved erratically in the games so far, with pacers posing serious threats.
The ICC has accepted the criticism about the drop-down pitches from Australia which have made batting difficult, especially with its awkward bounce injuring some batters. Although assurance has been given that the pitch will be improved before the big game, the morning dew could still play a vital role in the fortunes of the team batting first.
Since pride and crucial points are at stake, the match promises a brilliant mix of cricketing excellence and fierce competition. Fortunately, weather forecasts predict clear skies and spectators could enjoy an undisturbed match. Though it remains to be seen whether India’s tactical acumen or Pakistan’s mercurial flair will ultimately prevail, the marquee match of the T20 World Cup could script an epic encounter in cricket’s most famous rivalry!
