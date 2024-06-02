T20 World Cup 2024: Pant & Pandya Star in India’s Win Over Ban in Warm-up Match

Defending the score, India restricted Bangladesh to 122/9 in 20 overs with pacer Arshdeep Singh claiming 2-12 in three overs and 2-13 by Shivam Dube. Skipper Rohit Sharma used eight bowlers with Jasprit Bumrah (1-12), Mohammed Siraj (1-17) and Hardik Pandya (1-30), and Axar Patel (1-10) being the other wicket-takers.

For Bangladesh, former skipper Mahmudullah struck 40 off 29 balls (4x4, 6x1) while another former skipper Shakib Al Hasan scored 28 off 34 balls.

The match was a mixed bag for the Indians as they did find some answers but were also left with some questions. Former skipper Virat Kohli was not included in the team as he joined the squad only a day ago.

Instead of using Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Indian team management used Sanju Samson was sent in as Rohit Sharma's opening partner but could manage only one run. Rohit scored 12 off 19 balls, hitting two boundaries and one six. Indians scored 55/1 in the powerplay.