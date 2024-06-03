‘He’s A Legend, Will Miss His Presence: Fans React to Sunil Chhetri’s Retirement

Sunil Chhetri will play his last international game against Kuwait on 6 June.
Image: X/Altered by The Quint
, the face of Indian football, is poised to bid farewell to his illustrious international career. Beyond the numerical milestones—19 years, 150 appearances, 94 goals—Chhetri's impact on Indian football transcends statistics, resonating deeply with emotion and legacy.
Throughout his remarkable journey, the 39-year-old maestro has not only rewritten records but also reshaped the narrative of football in the nation. Since his debut in 2005, Chhetri has been a beacon of inspiration, amassing a plethora of accolades and setting new standards for appearances and goals scored for the national team.
His trophy cabinet gleams with titles, including triumphs in the AFC Challenge Cup (2008), the SAFF Championship (2011, 2015), the Nehru Cup (2007, 2009, 2012), and the Intercontinental Cup (2017, 2018). Additionally, he ranks third globally for international goals, trailing only behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
As the curtains draw on his football journey, The Quint spoke with several fans and captured their sentiments as they reflect on the legacy of the iconic player and his retirement.
