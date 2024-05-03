T20 WC: Rinku’s Absence, Kohli’s SR – 10 Learnings From Rohit & Agarkar’s PC

There were no discussions regarding vice-captaincy. About his form, you want all of your guys to be in good form. He has come after a longish layoff. The good part that we have looked at is that he has got through all the games for Mumbai Indians. We have another month and a little bit till we play our first game. Our hope is that he keeps building on his form. As long as he stays fit, we know what he brings, how much balance he gives the team. I don’t think there is a replacement for what Hardik can do as a cricketer, especially the way he bowls. He will give Rohit options to play different combinations. His fitness is critical for us, and so far, fortunately, he has gone okay in this IPL.

Ajit Agarkar