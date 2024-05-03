T20 WC: Rinku’s Absence, Kohli’s SR – 10 Learnings From Rohit & Agarkar’s PC

T20 World Cup 2024: 10 things we learned from Rohit Sharma & Ajit Agarkar's press conference.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Since the Indian squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was announced on 30 April, there have been a lot of questions on multifarious topics. To address some of those, captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar, addressed the media at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai, on Thursday (2 May).
Here are ten things we learned from the press conference:
T20 World Cup 2024: Ajit Agarkar explained why Rinku Singh was not selected.
Among the major surprises in the squad was the absence of Rinku Singh – the left-handed batter who has been a revelation for India since his debut in August 2023. In 15 T20Is, Rinku has scored 356 runs at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.23.
On being asked about his omission from the squad, Agarkar explained that it was a difficult decision which did not have anything to do with Rinku, who is not at fault for missing out, but the combination which the team management preferred had no provision for an additional batter.
T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli's strike rate is not a cause of concern for India.
Although Virat Kohli is currently the second-highest run-scorer at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), there have been some discussions about his strike rate, which is currently 147.49.
The Indian team, however, is not concerned about the former skipper’s strike rate, as evident by Rohit Sharma’s sarcastic laugh on being asked the question. Answering the query, Agarkar stated:
T20 World Cup 2024: Owing to his skillsets, India consider Hardik Pandya irreplaceable.
Albeit Hardik Pandya led the Indian team for much of the T20I expeditions last year, with the veterans being busy in 50-over assignments, a section of fans expected him not to be assigned the role of Rohit Sharma’s deputy considering his lukewarm form in IPL. In ten matches, the Mumbai Indians skipper has only scored 197 runs and has scalped six wickets.
Agarkar, however, made it clear that there was never any discussion about who will be India’s vice-captain, whilst speaking about Pandya’s form, he stated that the selectors were more concerned about his fitness and are content with what they have seen so far, with the all-rounder playing all of Mumbai’s matches without any troubles.
T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma explained why Shivam Dube could be India's X-Factor.
Barring Pandya, India have selected another seam-bowling all-rounder in Shivam Dube, who has been in excellent form at the IPL. In ten matches for Chennai Super Kings, Dube has scored 350 runs at a strike rate of 171.56.
Speaking on the all-rounder’s inclusion, captain Sharma mentioned that he wanted a batter who could attack the opposition in the middle-overs, irrespective of who the bowler is. Despite having not bowled much, rolling his arm for only a solitary over in IPL 2024, Sharma has faith in Dube’s bowling abilities.
T20 World Cup 2024: KL Rahul was not considered owing to his batting position.
Questions were raised about the exclusion of KL Rahul from the squad, considering his vast experience – having played 72 T20Is for India – and also the fact that he is currently the leading run-scorer among Indian wicketkeepers at the IPL this season.
In his explanation, Agarkar mentioned that Rahul missed out owing to his batting position. The wicketkeeper-batter has been playing as an opener for his team, Lucknow Super Giants, whilst the two keepers they picked – Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson – can be utilised as middle-order batters.
T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma was not fazed by losing Mumbai Indians' captaincy.
Having led the team with distinction at the 2023 ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma was informed he will not be the captain in IPL anymore, with Hardik Pandya being handed the baton of Mumbai Indians’ leadership.
Speaking about playing under someone else’s captaincy for the last month, Rohit clarified that he was unfazed, with his singular focus being on what he can do for the team as a player.
T20 World Cup 2024: There was never any doubt about who will lead the Indian team.
Whilst Pandya is currently leading Mumbai Indians, Agarkar confirmed that there was never any doubt about who will lead the Indian team at the T20 World Cup, with the management having undisputed faith in Sharma’s leadership, especially after the ODI World Cup.
T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma chose not to explain the reason behind selecting four spinners.
Should we drift away from the personnel and look at the holistic team composition, India’s decision of picking four spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel is a deviation from what the other teams have opted for.
On being asked about the rationale behind the decision, Sharma stated that he would not be explaining his thought process at this point, but he did confirm that there was a ‘technical aspect’ involved in it.
T20 World Cup 2024: With Ashwin missing out, the team lacks an off-spinner.
With the majority of the teams having decent left-handed batters in their arsenal, not having an off-spinner could emerge as a cause of concern for the Indian team.
On being asked about it, Sharma explained why Washington Sundar could not be considered owing to his lack of game-time, whilst in the battle between Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, the latter was selected owing to his form.
T20 World Cup 2024: The Indian team still values experience, explaining the selections of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
A minuscule section of the Indian fanbase questioned the selection of veterans like skipper Sharma and former skipper Kohli, considering they both are in their mid-to-late thirties.
Agarkar, although, clarified that the team values experience.
