Everything Won’t Go Your Way, It’s Life – Rohit Opens up on Losing MI Captaincy

Rohit Sharma opens up on losing captaincy of Mumbai Indians.
(Photo: BCCI)
Although Rohit Sharma is not leading the Mumbai Indians franchise in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Indian team management has entrusted him with the responsibility of leading the team at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, and also took India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, was relieved of his duties ahead of IPL 2024 as the franchise ushered into a new direction under Hardik Pandya’s leadership. But less than a couple of weeks after IPL’s completion, roles will be reversed as Rohit will anchor the ship of the Indian cricket team at the T20 World Cup.
On being asked about the transition from being a skipper to not being one, during a press conference at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) headquarters on Thursday (2 April), Rohit called it ‘a part of life.’
Ajit Agarkar – chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee – however, confirmed that there was never any doubt about who will lead the team at
