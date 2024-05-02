Everything Won’t Go Your Way, It’s Life – Rohit Opens up on Losing MI Captaincy

Although Rohit Sharma is not leading the Mumbai Indians franchise in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Indian team management has entrusted him with the responsibility of leading the team at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, and also took India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, was relieved of his duties ahead of IPL 2024 as the franchise ushered into a new direction under Hardik Pandya’s leadership. But less than a couple of weeks after IPL’s completion, roles will be reversed as Rohit will anchor the ship of the Indian cricket team at the T20 World Cup.
On being asked about the transition from being a skipper to not being one, during a press conference at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) headquarters on Thursday (2 April), Rohit called it ‘a part of life.’
It is a part of life. Not everything will go your way. It has been a great experience. I have played under a lot of captains before in my life. So, this is nothing new to me. You go with it and do what is required as a player and that's what I have done for last month.Rohit Sharma
Rohit Has Been a Terrific Leader: Ajit Agarkar
Ajit Agarkar – chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee – however, confirmed that there was never any doubt about who will lead the team at
As selectors, you want a leader. Rohit has been a terrific leader. Just six months between the 50-over World Cup and this one. I know Hardik led a few series before but Rohit’s form during the World Cup – he is a great player.Ajit Agarkar
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)