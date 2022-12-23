Swara Bhasker Talks Bharat Jodo Yatra, Refugees, And 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

In this video, we have actor and vocal human rights activist Swara Bhasker, who spoke candidly about her thoughts on the rights of refugees in the world today, her support of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and why she thinks the CAA-NRC protests were a victory.

This interview is from 'Rethinking Refugees -- Azadi to coexist', a four-day event in Chennai, India, to help raise awareness and drive conversation around the plight of refugees and marginalized communities around the world.