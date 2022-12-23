Swara Bhasker Talks Bharat Jodo Yatra, Refugees, And 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Swara Bhasker on the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Photo Credit: The Quint
In this video, we have actor and vocal human rights activist Swara Bhasker, who spoke candidly about her thoughts on the rights of refugees in the world today, her support of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and why she thinks the CAA-NRC protests were a victory.
This interview is from 'Rethinking Refugees -- Azadi to coexist', a four-day event in Chennai, India, to help raise awareness and drive conversation around the plight of refugees and marginalized communities around the world.
A joint effort between The Azadi Project and Rethinking Refugees, the event featured a photo exhibition by award-winning international photographers, a screening of films on the refugee crisis, panel discussions by global humanitarian experts and activists, charity concerts, and theatre featuring local artists.
