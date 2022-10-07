'Recognise Genocide': Afghan Refugees in India Protest for Hazaras Back Home

Although no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack, reports assumed that the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) is responsible, given that the outfit has claimed responsibility for over a dozen attacks on Hazaras in the past.

The Afghan refugees in Delhi were protesting this very targeting of Hazaras when they were detained by the police.

The objective of the campaign was to create awareness about what Ehsan calls an "ongoing genocide" against the Hazara community in Afghanistan.