In Photos: Actor Swara Bhaskar Joins Rahul Gandhi In Bharat Jodo Yatra

Previously actors Pooja Bhatt and Sushant Singh also joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Rahul Gandhi and Swara Bhaskar at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram) 

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar took part in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, 1 December. On its 83rd day, the yatra will be passing through Ujjain. Earlier this month, Gandhi was joined by his sister and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband, Robert Vadra. Previously, other Bollywood celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Sushant Singh, Amol Palekar, and Riya Sen had also marched along with the leader for the ongoing campaign.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on 7 September and has so far covered 36 districts and 7 states. The yatra is to cover 1209 km.

A supporter poses for the camera, while Rahul Gandhi and Swara Bhaskar walk amidst the crowd.

Rahul Gandhi and Swara Bhaskar at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Swara Bhaskar and Rahul Gandhi march together in Madhya Pradesh for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Swara Bhaskar and Rahul Gandhi walk side-by-side at the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

