Remembering Vikram Batra: His Twin Tells Us the Tale of Luv & Kush

Both of us had a dream to join the armed forces but Vikram made it in the first attempt and I unfortunately I tried thrice but I was not recommended.

Vikram always wanted to join the forces and always used to say, “ Karunga Zindagi mein toh fauj Karunga, varna kuch nahi karunga”

When Kargil erupted, we never thought even in our wildest of dreams that he will not come back because we never imagined that the situation will turn so bad.

Vikram killed five people in hand to hand combat, and whichever soldier I have met from the delta company of the 13 JAK Rifles, everybody used to say, and they still say, “ Jab humein pata lagta tha Vikram is going to be the commander for this attack, people used to volunteer to go with him because everybody knew that he would lead from the front.

Asked him about the feeling of being part of the infantry, he said, Kush...because our names our Luv and Kush...See Kush, when you join the forces you have bullet which is made by your name. Now whether you get the bullet in your life or you don’t its your destiny. But if you get that bullet in war, you become immortal.