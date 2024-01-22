Ram Mandir: What Anand Patwardhan Saw in Ayodhya During Making of 'Ram Ke Naam'

Anand Patwardhan’s award-winning documentary ‘Ram Ke Naam’ – which extensively documented the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in October 1990 – was released in September 1992, less than three months before the disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished by a mob on 6 December.

Today, nearly 32 years after it was first released, the documentary's relevance has hardly diminished.

As the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony takes place on 22 January 2024, The Quint revisits this 2019 interview with Patwardhan on the lessons to remember from Ayodhya.