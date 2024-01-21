Graphic Novel | Unfolding 75 Years of Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir in 10 Key Moments

Over 30 years later, at a site where once Babri Masjid stood for 400 years, now stands the newly-built Ram temple, currently under construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. On 22 January, the much-awaited consecration will be held, even while several saints and priests have refused to attend the ceremony.

The history that the Ram temple is one marred with blood, violence, loss and politics. The Quint maps the political history of what led to the biggest mass mobilisation of Hindutva movement and the journey till Ram temple.