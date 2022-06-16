‘It’s Been 5 Years and I Have Not Been Paid for a Big Film’: Radhika Apte

Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte
Photo: The Quint)
Actors Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey will soon be seen together in filmmaker Vishal Furia's Forensic, which is a remake of a Malayalam film of the same name.
The Quint spoke to Radhika and Vikrant, who are playing the leads, police officer Megha and forensic expert Johnny, in the film. The actors talk about the experience of working on a crime thriller, their behind-the-scenes experience, and more.
Radhika Apte revealed that she, and her contemporaries, did face certain problems when it came to the availability of roles.
Talking about professionalism in the film industry, Radhika said, "Today things have changed, but in the beginning, oh my God! I cannot tell you how many of my last checks never came. Five years ago, I did a South Indian film and I shot for the whole thing, but they never paid me."
The ZEE5 film is a psychological thriller, which will stream on 24 June. The crime-thriller also stars Prachi Desai, Rohit Roy and Anant Mahadevan.
Watch the video to know more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty