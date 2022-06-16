‘It’s Been 5 Years and I Have Not Been Paid for a Big Film’: Radhika Apte

Actors Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey will soon be seen together in filmmaker Vishal Furia's Forensic, which is a remake of a Malayalam film of the same name.

The Quint spoke to Radhika and Vikrant, who are playing the leads, police officer Megha and forensic expert Johnny, in the film. The actors talk about the experience of working on a crime thriller, their behind-the-scenes experience, and more.