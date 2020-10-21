Radflix VS Vikflix: Is Vikrant Massey the New Radhika Apte?

Remember the days back in 2018 when Radhika Apte had releases after releases in Netflix and the internet was flooded with Radhika Apte memes? Three Apte releases on the platform Ghoul, Lust Stories and Sacred Games and people started to wonder if Radhika Apte loved Netflix. Some even wrote “find yourself someone how Netflix loves Radhika Apte”, while others could stop punning with her name.

Seeing the crazy reaction of desi users online, Netflix India too came back with a sassy reply and acknowledged their love for her. While on Instagram they changed their page’s description to “Just another @radhikaapte fan account” with several love-notes written to her, they also shared a spoof video saying how Radhika Apte is omnipresent in Netflix and they wouldn’t have it any other way. It's 2020 now and some may wonder that Vikrant Massey has been all over Netflix with projects like Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and now Ginny Weds Sunny. Watch the two battle it out for 'Radflix VS Vikflix' in the video.