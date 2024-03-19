Electoral Bonds: SC Judgment Landed Like a Clap of Thunder From a Clear Blue Sky

Just as remarkable as the court’s reasoning and its judgment in the case, is what the court did in not just the judgment itself but also the actions it took to enforce its judgment. This is a distinction that I make repeatedly and one that must inform the way we assess the Supreme Court and the judiciary at large.

What the court did in a case is just as important as what the court chose not to do as a consequence of its judgment. This becomes all the more important in the context of the ADR case as I will discuss, and one which does not get enough credit I think, given the options that the court had before it.

When it held the entire electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional, the court struck down the provisions of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951, the Finance Act, 2014 and the Companies Act, 2013 which had been amended to accommodate the electoral bonds scheme. Had it done just this much, while it would have been welcome and still quite unexpected, it would have meant that the court had all but condoned everything that took place on its watch as it kept the electoral bonds case pending.