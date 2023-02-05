'Raktabeej': How Goddess Durga's Fight With An Asur Inspired Pathaan's Bioweapon

Pathaan's 'Raktabeej' refence explained
(Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead!!)
'Raktabeej' – Naam toh abb tak suna hi hoga... Yes, we are talking about the bioweapon of mass destruction at the heart of 'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.
And what if we told you that 'Raktabeej' is real? Read to believe!
According to the Hindu mythology, 'Raktabeej' (literally meaning blood seed), the Asur (demon), was an ardent follower of Lord Shiva. Impressed by his devotion, Shiva granted him a boon.
But like many blessed devotees, Raktabeej went rogue... Soon, the Asurs dethroned the Gods from heaven and started massacring humanity. Raktabeej was one among them.
So, Goddess Durga was created from the combined powers of all Gods to kill the Asurs.
Hindu scriptures say, at this point, from the rage of Durga, Goddess Kali emerged. And Durga quickly instructed Kali –
Every drop of his blood was then consumed by Kali, before it could fall on the ground. In the end, Durga killed Raktabeej...
In the movie 'Pathaan', John Abraham's Jim, an Indian intelligence personnel who was awarded the 'Veer Puraskar', goes rogue.
But then...
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, an Indian spy and the film's protagonist, along with his accomplice – Deepika Padukone's Rubai – an ISI agent, detonates the bioweapon and kills Jim.
Popular belief is that 'Raktabeej' is real... It is our evil thoughts, intension, and actions – each manifesting into another one. You let it grow, you fight it and it'll multiply. Invoke your inner Durga and uproot it from within.
