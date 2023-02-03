'People Were Determined to Enjoy Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Pathaan': Abbas Tyrewala
Abbas Tyrewala opened up about writing the much talked about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan scene in 'Pathaan.'
Swati Chopra
Abbas Tyrewala spoke to The Quint about Pathaan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The team ofPathaan is riding high on the success of the movie. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.
The Quint caught up with the film's dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala about writing dialogues for Shah Rukh, the post-credit scene between him and Salman Khan, the roaring response to the movie and more.
Abbas opened up about whether he expected such a massive response for the film, he said:
My dialogues are reaping the benefits of how determined people were to enjoy Pathaan. They were willing to shrug off all the clouds that have been plaguing us for the last couple of years – movies haven’t been working, we were all struggling with the idea if people are going to come back to the theatres, wondering if South films service them better, and Shah Rukh hadn’t given a great film for a while. But from the time the first teaser was released, people wanted to make this one count.
Abbas Tyrewala, Dialogue Writer
Speaking about what he kept in mind when he wrote the dialogues for Shah Rukh, he said:
"You can't start with the premise of who is playing the part. You start with the premise of what the filmmaker is trying to do. Pathaan and Shah Rukh being interchangeable was Siddharth's initial vision. However, if you are writing for films like Swades and Chak De! India, playing to Shah Rukh's stereotypical persona would be detrimental."
Abbas Tyrewala, Dialogue writer
He also spoke about what kind of an actor SRK is, his favourite dialogue from the film and how he would describe the mega-blockbuster through a single dialogue.