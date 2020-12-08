Lesson From Diljit vs Kangana War: Oye Neta Ji, Learn to Listen!

This means – aap agar do baat karoge, to uske jawaab mein hum aapko chaar nahi, 36 jawaab denge!

To my mind, this is not just Diljit shutting Kangana down. It also points to how many of the protesting farmers have been talking about their issues with the farm laws, with a lot of clarity. While the government originally tried to discredit them as being just another unruly mob, they soon found, and so did we all, that these farmer-protestors know why they are out there braving the winter, the water cannons and tear gas.

Yes, talks are on, but is the government LISTENING?

Which brings us to another ‘Diljitism’ – it’s now a word, right?