Rhino Overturns Safari Jeep, 6 Tourists Injured in Jaldapara | Why Rhinos Attack

This rhino mom, with her calf behind her, was caught on camera chasing a group of tourists, even attacking one of their safari jeeps, in West Bengal's Jaldapara National Park, on 25 February 2023.
This comes days after a group of tourists faced a similar situation in Assam's Kaziranga National Park.
In a video that has now gone viral, a group of tourists, on two safari jeeps, along with a guide, could be seen stopping to click photos and videos of a rhino that was behind a bush. Suddenly, the rhino came onto the road, along with its calf, and started chasing the two jeeps. At this point, both the jeeps reversed to escape the rhino.
But the rhino came charging behind the vehicles, with its calf behind it. Someone from the vehicle in front could be heard in the video asking the other vehicle to speed up and try to escape the rhino. However, it was too late...
When the rhinos ran away, the tourists inside the toppled vehicle came out one after the other. The tourists in the other vehicle helped. Foresters were informed. The vehicle was shifted from there. Six tourists on board the attacked jeep sustained minor injures.
The Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal is known for the one-horned rhinos. In Jaldapara, the park is home to almost 300 rhinos – the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in the state – a rhino attack has not been heard of in at least the last 15 years. Senior foresters say that unlike wild elephant attacks, a rhino attack is very rare.
Senior foresters and wildlife experts say wild herbivores, like rhinos, feel insecure when they are with their calves and sense any object moving towards them. Rhinos, when travelling with their calves could attack humans or vehicles to protect their babies.
This was the case in the Jaldapara attack too.
Also, white rhinos can't see very well and often feel threatened when they catch the scent of an unfamiliar human or object. Foresters say that the white rhinos are otherwise very gentle and docile.
That brings us to the bigger question – is it time that we humans respect boundaries and give wildlife animals, their space too, in their territory?
