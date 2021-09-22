World Rhino Day 2021: History and Significance

World Rhino Day is celebrated every year on 22 September.
World Rhino Day is observed every year to raise awareness about the different species of rhinoceros around the world and the dangers they face.
According to worldrhinoday.org, the day celebrates all five species of rhino: Black, white, greater one-horned, Sumatran and Javan rhinos.
World Wildlife Fund (WWF), in 2010, announced World Rhino Day. However, it was popularized by two women, Lisa Jane Campbell and Rhishja Cota.
In 2011, Lisa, of Chishakwe Ranch in Zimbabwe, was looking for collaborators to plan ahead for World Rhino Day. She found Rhishja, founder and creative director of Annamitici, and sent her an e-mail. Their common goal and work towards making World Rhino Day a day of celebration for all five species of rhino, made it an international success, both online and offline.
Since then, World Rhino Day has grown to become a global observation.
As mentioned above, there are five species of Rhinos that are found in Africa and Asia. "Some species of rhinoceros are among the world’s most endangered animals, threatened by both habitat loss and poaching," reads the official website of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
World Rhino Day plays a significant role in spreading awareness about these critically endangered species and how they desperately need our help. It also unites NGOs, zoos, cause-related organizations, businesses, and concerned individuals from around the world to work towards the cause.
