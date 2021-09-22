World Rhino Day 2021: History and Significance

World Wildlife Fund (WWF), in 2010, announced World Rhino Day. However, it was popularized by two women, Lisa Jane Campbell and Rhishja Cota.

In 2011, Lisa, of Chishakwe Ranch in Zimbabwe, was looking for collaborators to plan ahead for World Rhino Day. She found Rhishja, founder and creative director of Annamitici, and sent her an e-mail. Their common goal and work towards making World Rhino Day a day of celebration for all five species of rhino, made it an international success, both online and offline.

Since then, World Rhino Day has grown to become a global observation.