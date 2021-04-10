Rohit Sharma’s Special Gesture for Rhino Conservation

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma made a strong pitch for the conservation of the 'Great One-Horned Rhinoceros' during the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which the defending champions lost by two wickets in a last-ball thriller.

The opening batsman came out to bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday sporting a unique design on his shoes, which showcased the 'vulnerable' species.

The one-horned rhinos were being driven to extinction by poachers before conservation efforts saw them survive. They are now on the 'vulnerable' list of the World Wildlife Federation (WWF).