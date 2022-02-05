BJP'S Noida Candidate Pankaj Singh on Builder-Buyer Issue, Nepotism, and Jinnah

The Quint in conversation with BJP's Noida candidate Pankaj Singh.
Photo: The Quint
Video Producer: Fatima Khan
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam & Rajbir Singh
On the election trail in Uttar Pradesh, The Quint spoke to Pankaj Singh, BJP's Noida candidate and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's elder son, on builder-buyer issues in Noida, dynasty politics, and why the election campaign keeps invoking Jinnah and Pakistan.
What did you do to resolve the builder-buyer issue in Noida?
After 2017, at least 45,000 got possession and at least 22,000 people have got their houses registered. We are going forward on these accomplishments. It is because of the policies of SP, BSP and Congress, be it at Centre or state, that the flat-buyers faced these many problems. We started resolving these issues and we are committed to these issues.
Noida plaguing with issues of safety, transport and pollution. What is BJP doing on that front?
There is a long list of things that we have accomplished. In case of security, we have applied Police Commissionerate system. This was a big step. Crime has also come down in Noida and that's the reason many big companies are investing in Uttar Pradesh. To control pollution, we have allotted separate area to discard construction and demolition waste.
Why do you mention Ram Mandir issue in your speeches when you talk about development?
We are not taking credit. This is not an election issue. The sole issue for the election is development. I don't mention but this is what people are expressing. People are now being expressive about their identity, bsides talking about development. Samajwadi Party is asking votes in the name of Jinnah, so people are expressing their identity now.
Do you think people of this country cast vote on Jinnah's name?
It is shocking but to get votes of one community, Samajwadi Party does this. When Congress use 'ji' suffix after the names of terrorists, they polarise the elections. Our agenda is development but to take our culture forward is also the responsibility of this nation.
Noida saw a mass migration of labourers during first Covid-19 lockdown. Questions are being raised as to what did the BJP do and why couldn't they stop this migration?
I can answer only those questions that are right. The entire nation saw migration. Just saying that it happened in Noida, that's not correct. The whole nation was facing the unprecedented at that time. But BJP workers took care of migrants coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and many other places. At least 60,000 people were provided with food and ration in Noida.
How do you react to the allegations of dynastic politics?
Dynastic politics comes when you are directly appointed to your father's position. When my father was state president was given the ticket from north Benaras in 2007, but I returned the ticket to work at organisational level.