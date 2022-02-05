UP Elections: Political Parties Focused On Brahmins, the Kingmakers

Political parties across the spectrum are trying to woo Brahmin voters in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Historically, Brahmins have played a decisive role in capturing the power in the state, and political leaders know that for a fact.

When Brahmins sided with Mayawati, BSP formed the government with a thumping majority in 2007, and when they sided with Samajwadi Party (SP), Akhilesh Yadav became Chief Minister (CM) in 2012.

They have favoured the BJP for the last three elections but this time there are rumors that Brahmins are angry with the saffron-clad CM Yogi Adityanath, which may swing the kingmakers away from the BJP.

Let’s take a look at the power of Brahmin voters in UP, and which way they are headed this time.