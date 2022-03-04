'Want Govt to Bring His Body Back From Ukraine': Kin of Chandan Jindal

Chandan Jindal had been living in Ukraine for the past four years.
The Quint
Video Producer: Aparna Singh
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Video Input: Ashish Sharma
Chandan Jindal, 22, from Punjab's Barnala died amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The deceased youth had gone to Ukraine's Vinnytsia to study MBBS and was living there for the past four years. On Wednesday, 2 February, Chandan Jindal became seriously ill and blood pooled in his brain and he had to be admitted to the ICU.
After taking the permission from the family, Chandan underwent an operation, after which his father Shishan Kumar and uncle Krishna Kumar went to Ukraine on 7 February to take care of Chandan. Meanwhile, the situation in Ukraine was getting tense.
A day after returning to Barnala, Krishna Kumar got the phone call and was informed of Chandan's death. Chandan's family is demanding that the government help in getting his mortal remains back home.
Krishna Kumar told The Quint about the problems he faced while returning to India from Ukraine. He told that he has returned to India through Romania border with a lot of difficulties. There was no help from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. While the Indian government has certainly helped in bringing him to India from Romania.
He also told that Indian students are being victimised by the Romanian army on the Romanian border. A Sikh organisation, Khalsa Aid, is helping with langar and other facilities for Indians on the Romania border, he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)