ADVERTISEMENT
UK PM Boris Johnson Arrives in Gujarat, on Two-Day Visit to India
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday morning.
i
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday morning, 21 April, commencing his two day visit to India.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×