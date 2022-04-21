ADVERTISEMENT

UK PM Boris Johnson Arrives in Gujarat, on Two-Day Visit to India

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday morning.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday morning, 21 April, commencing his two day visit to India.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

