Thousands Flock to Worship ‘COVID-Curing Angels’ in MP; Case Filed

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Just as the Madhya Pradesh administration lifted some lockdown restrictions, on 1 June, a gathering of thousands of people in Rajgarh district showed how easily we tend to forget the horrors of COVID – particularly the second wave, that hasn’t even completely subsided yet.
In Chatukheda village, about 15 km away from district headquarters of Rajgarh, two women claimed to have been possessed by ‘holy angels’ and propagated the false belief that those supernatural spirits bestowed ‘COVID-19 immunity’ on worshippers.
As word spread, thousands from nearby areas flocked to the temple premises of Chatukheda to consume the ‘holy water’ and worship the ‘COVID-curing angels.’
Reports say these women, disguised as angels, sprinkled water on the worshippers and the ‘holy water’ was offered to drink for gaining ‘COVID immunity’.
As the video of the gathering went viral, police registered a case against four, including a woman, for violating COVID protocols.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined