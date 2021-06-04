Thousands Flock to Worship ‘COVID-Curing Angels’ in MP; Case Filed

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui

Just as the Madhya Pradesh administration lifted some lockdown restrictions, on 1 June, a gathering of thousands of people in Rajgarh district showed how easily we tend to forget the horrors of COVID – particularly the second wave, that hasn’t even completely subsided yet.

In Chatukheda village, about 15 km away from district headquarters of Rajgarh, two women claimed to have been possessed by ‘holy angels’ and propagated the false belief that those supernatural spirits bestowed ‘COVID-19 immunity’ on worshippers.