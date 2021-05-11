Dense Crowd, COVID Norms Flouted at UP Religious Leader’s Funeral

Abdul Hamid Mohammad Salimul Qadri passed away on Sunday afternoon, following which, as per NDTV, thousands from various parts of the state thronged Badaun, amid the ongoing lockdown. The crowd reportedly gathered at the mosque where the cleric’s body was placed for public viewing.

Aerial visuals of the gathering show people packed snugly together, and as per media reports, few masks were spotted in the impenetrable crowd.

The UP Police has now filed an FIR and launched a probe into the event. How the crowd amassed without the knowledge of the police is still unclear.

Badaun Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma, meanwhile, told NDTV: