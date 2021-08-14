Forced Marriages, Oppression & Violence As Taliban Gains Power in Afghanistan

After a nearly two-decade-long military presence, US and NATO troops withdrew from Afghanistan, leaving the country in a state of war.

It took the Taliban less than a week to take over more than a half of the country’s provincial capitals, including the second-largest city Kandahar. They are now just few kilometres away from the gates of Kabul.

The exit of the US troops has been speedy and without a proper strategy. The rapid gains made by the Taliban has surprised everyone.

Civilian casualties, mostly women and children, reached a record level in May-June 2021. It was up 47 percent from the same period in 2020.

As many as 115 Afghan security forces and 58 civilians were killed in the first five days of August 2021.