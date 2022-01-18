‘How Can a 19-Year-Old Be a TRF Operative?’: Srinagar Family Says Son Was Framed

"He is 19 years old. He is a teenager. How can they label him a TRF (The Resistance Front) operative? Please explain this to us. I urge the LG, the DIG, and the IGP to release my brother," said Sehrish Feroz, the sister of 19-year-old Arsalan Feroz who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in December over charges of being a TRF operative and a chronic stone pelter.

A Class 12 student, Arsalan was first taken into custody in October 2021 over claims of mobile verification and released after 40 days.

Almost a month after his release, the NIA raided Arsalan's residence.



"He was called to the MR Ganj police station on 21 October. Days passed and then he was referred to cargo after six days, and from there he was referred to JIC Anantnag. He was kept there for nine days, and then again referred to cargo. He was then released after 40 days. They had claimed that the mobile verification report was clear," Sehrish said.