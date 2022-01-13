J&K Police Official, Militant Killed in an Encounter in Kulgam

"The JeM terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Baba, a Pakistani national active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered," ANI quoted Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar as saying.

In a separate incident two weeks ago, two cops had suffered injuries after militants hurled a grenade at a police party in Pulwama on 26 December.

The Valley has witnessed several attacks on civilians and security forces even as operations are underway to nab the terrorists.

(With inputs from ANI.)