Sky Over China's Port City Turned Blood Red: The Truth Behind It Will Shock You

Here's why China's sky turned blood red.
(Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
People in China's eastern port city Zhoushan were stunned to find the sky turn blood red for a brief period on 7 May. The phenomenon triggered panic. Soon, citizens started posting pictures and videos of the red sky and the sight went viral.
But the actual cause of the unprecedented event turned out to be a fishing boat! Yes, you read that right!
The pictures and videos of the red sky posted by the spellbound residents of Zhoushan, who stepped outside their houses to witness the first-ever such moment in the city, instantly went viral on social media.
(Photo: Twitter screenshot)
(Photo: Twitter screenshot)
(Photo: Twitter screenshot)
The viral videos of the red sky caught the attention of Twitteratti in no time. Stunned, some feared it was bad luck. There's an old Chinese saying, "When there is a vision in the sky, there will be evil spirits."
According to the local meteorological bureau of Zhoushan, the phenomenon was caused by the refraction and scattering of light from a local fishing boat that was harvesting Pacific saury fishes.
