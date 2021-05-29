‘Release Political Prisoners’: We Read Umar Khalid’s Letter

These were the words of Umar Khalid, in a letter he read to his friends Banojyotsna Lahiri and Anirban Bhattacharya.

Accused in the northeast Delhi communal riots case, charged with UAPA and currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, in the letter, Khalid wrote about contracting COVID in jail, his anxieties, concerns for his family after his mother and uncle tested positive for coronavirus.