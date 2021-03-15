‘Tricked Myself Into Thinking I Wasn’t Booked, Jailed’: Disha Ravi

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
"All that is real feels far too unreal. In all the years that someone had asked me where I see myself in 5 years, I would have never answered 'jail' but here I was..."
Arrested and jailed for ‘editing a toolkit’ on farmers’ protest, charged with sedition for ‘collaborating with a pro-Khalistani foundation against India’, defamed by a section of the media and finally out on bail, 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi took to Twitter to pour her heart out in a statement she issued on her arrest.
Disha Ravi, in her statement, recalled how she stood in that courtroom desperately searching for her lawyers and how she finally came to terms with the fact that she would have to defend herself.
Detailing her days in jail, Ravi said, “At the end of the five days (19 February 2021), I was shifted to Judicial Custody for 3 days. In Tihar, I was aware of every second of every minute of every hour of every day.”
Disha recalled how locked in her cell at Tihar, she wondered when it became a crime to think that the most basic elements of sustenance on this planet were as much her as theirs, when it became a crime to think of the planet and work for the welfare of the planet.
Recounting her ordeal, Ravi narrated how she realised during her time in custody that most people knew little or nothing about climate activism or climate justice. She also spoke about how her climate activism was owed to the fact that she was born in a family of farmers.
Thanking people for the outpouring of love that gave her strength, Disha said, “I am grateful for everyone who stood by me. The few days have been beyond painful, yet I know that I am one of the privileged. I was lucky enough to have excellent pro bono legal assistance but what of all those who do not?”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined