‘Tricked Myself Into Thinking I Wasn’t Booked, Jailed’: Disha Ravi

"All that is real feels far too unreal. In all the years that someone had asked me where I see myself in 5 years, I would have never answered 'jail' but here I was..."

Arrested and jailed for ‘editing a toolkit’ on farmers’ protest, charged with sedition for ‘collaborating with a pro-Khalistani foundation against India’, defamed by a section of the media and finally out on bail, 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi took to Twitter to pour her heart out in a statement she issued on her arrest.