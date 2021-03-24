‘You Embody Courage’: PB Mehta’s Students Read Out His Letter

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
“Dear Superheroes..... This is the most difficult letter I have ever written. We live in complicated times. India is bursting with creativity. But the dark shadows of authoritarianism are also hovering over us, putting us all in often uncomfortable and sometimes dishonourable positions.”
Amid massive outrage over his resignation from Ashoka University, academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta penned an emotional and honest letter to his students, restating his decision to step down, expressing his gratitude to his students and urging them to stop their protests.
Mehta’s students read out his letter for The Quint. Here are excerpts from his letter:
Mehta started the letter by expressing his gratitude for the show of solidarity by the students of Ashoka University, following his sudden departure. “We are still processing the train of events that led to my resignation. I was personally overwhelmed by the outpouring of affection and support you have displayed over the last week,” Mehta said in his letter.
Mehta appreciated his students for connecting the dots, focusing their protest not just on Ashoka but on ‘values larger than Ashoka’.
Quoting George Eliot’s poem, "the right to rebellion is the right to seek a higher rule, and not to wander in mere lawlessness.", Pratap Bhanu Mehta applauded his students’ "rebellion" which he said was ‘grounded in a concern for freedom and democracy’ and for carrying it out with ‘dignity, grace and some serious artistic creativity’.
“In all candour, this episode will be seen to have hurt Ashoka's reputation. But in a larger sense Ashoka's reputation will be enhanced, not by what the university did but what you did,” Mehta wrote in his letter.
Calling his students’ outpouring a ‘victory of sorts’, Mehta expressed gratitude to them for teaching the professors of Ashoka University by example.
Restating his decision to step down from Ashoka University, he said, “In institutional contexts, principles and values cannot be replaced; individuals always can. So my plea to you is this. It is time for me to move on.”
Urging his students to end their protest and work with the faculty and trustees of the university, Mehta said, “I hope the trustees and faculty will work with you to secure your renewed trust and confidence. With your guidance they will be able to secure the institutional autonomy and freedom Ashoka needs. You embody the courage, reasonableness and understanding of democratic values that will take the university forward. I request you to work with them to make Ashoka a success.”
