Three Days On, Delhi Hospitals’ Oxygen Woes Continue As Cases Rise

Oxygen supply woes continue for the third straight day in New Delhi as hospitals across the capital gasp for the life-saving gas, restricted by its neighbours – Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Several major hospitals in Delhi, like Max, Apollo, Sri Ganga Ram and Fortis, are dependent on oxygen suppliers from the neighbouring states, but the restrictions continue even after the Delhi High Court ruled against any curb.

Sangita Reddy, Joint MD of Apollo Group of Hospitals, tweeted on Thursday, 22 April, that Haryana Police is not allowing an Air Liquide oxygen tanker to ply out of Haryana.