Tejasvi Surya, Diwali is Happy, a Jashn, a Riwaaj, Whether You Like it or Not

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… here, we may no longer be able to say Happy Diwali to each other! Why? Because Tejasvi Surya says so. ‘Happy’ is an English word, meaning Christian, meaning non-Hindu, and so it can’t be used before the shudh (pure) Hindu festival of Diwali.

Because if we do so, it will lead to a big, loaded, high-funda word – the ‘ABRAHAMIFICATION’ of Indian culture!

But the fact is that MILLIONS of us Indians are going send BILLIONS of Happy Diwali greetings, whether Tejasvi likes it or not.

What is ‘abrahamification’? In fact, I’m surprised Tejasvi hasn’t coined the word ‘IBRAHIM-IFICATION’, because that would suit his brand of hate and bigotry even better.