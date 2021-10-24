Tejasvi Surya, Diwali is Happy, a Jashn, a Riwaaj, Whether You Like it or Not

Ban Tejasvi Surya's Jashn-e-Nafrat
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… here, we may no longer be able to say Happy Diwali to each other! Why? Because Tejasvi Surya says so. ‘Happy’ is an English word, meaning Christian, meaning non-Hindu, and so it can’t be used before the shudh (pure) Hindu festival of Diwali.
Because if we do so, it will lead to a big, loaded, high-funda word – the ‘ABRAHAMIFICATION’ of Indian culture!
But the fact is that MILLIONS of us Indians are going send BILLIONS of Happy Diwali greetings, whether Tejasvi likes it or not.
What is ‘abrahamification’? In fact, I’m surprised Tejasvi hasn’t coined the word ‘IBRAHIM-IFICATION’, because that would suit his brand of hate and bigotry even better.
But Tejasvi, my bro from cosmo Bengaluru, this mixing and mingling is key! Nothing is 100 percent pure here – not ghee, not culture, not language!
Not in India, nor in Priti Patel’s England, or Kamala Harris’s US, or in Sunil Narine’s West Indies! That is how the modern world is. We are all today standing on the shoulders of multiple civilizations – Chinese, Arab, Egyptian, Greek, Persian, and of course Indian, among many many others.
But then I ask myself, how does Tejasvi Surya not know all this? Does he not know, as Sohail Hashmi writing for The Quint tells us, that several words in Kannada itself are of Persian and Arabic origin?
My sense is that Tejasvi Surya does know all this, but such facts do not fit his brand of ‘hate and divide’ politics. For India’s hate mongers, it helps to label Urdu as the language of Muslims, Biryani as food of the Muslims, for words like Abba and Miya to only signify Muslims.
It allows them to say, Muslims are different. And that’s important for them, because it's easier to spread hate about someone who is shown, falsely, to be different.
It would not suit Tejasvi Surya to let his followers know that 60 percent of Urdu comes from Sanskrit. It would not suit Tejasvi Surya for Indians to teach themselves about India’s composite culture, about our Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, about what it means to be HINDUSTANI.
That would make Muslims as Indian as him, which would then make them very hard to hate, and the hate brigade can’t have that.
Let's also understand that these are repeat offenders. In 2015, Tejasvi Surya tweeted this:
This tweet was so inflammatory that the Modi government asked Twitter to withdraw it, though conveniently, only 5 years later.
The other clear pattern is that divisive, hate speech seems to be rewarded. If ‘polariser’ is on your political resume, you rise. Be it Yogi Adityanath, be it Pragya Thakur, be it Tejasvi Surya.
Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here some people thrive by spewing hate. While India celebrates Diwali, these haters celebrate DVESH (hate). We need to decide – Do we want hate or love?