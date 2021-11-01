'I Will Get a Bulldozer': Kajal Hindustani Calls for Razing of Masjids in Morbi

In an incendiary speech delivered in Gujarat's Morbi on Wednesday, 27 October, right-wing hardliner Kajal Ben Shingala, alias Kajal Hindustani, has called for the demolition of certain local Islamic structures, including an ancient dargah located in the city.

Shingala, addressing a congregation organised by Jay Ambe Seva Group in Morbi, claimed that members of the Muslim community had illegally encroached upon the Darbargadh area of Morbi. She also advocated the adoption of "illegal means" to bulldoze two mosques, which she claimed had been constructed there illegally.