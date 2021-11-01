'I Will Get a Bulldozer': Kajal Hindustani Calls for Razing of Masjids in Morbi

In an incendiary speech delivered in Gujarat's Morbi on Wednesday, 27 October, right-wing hardliner Kajal Ben Shingala, alias Kajal Hindustani, has called for the demolition of certain local Islamic structures, including an ancient dargah located in the city.
(Photo: The Quint)
Shingala, addressing a congregation organised by Jay Ambe Seva Group in Morbi, claimed that members of the Muslim community had illegally encroached upon the Darbargadh area of Morbi. She also advocated the adoption of "illegal means" to bulldoze two mosques, which she claimed had been constructed there illegally.
The event, at which hundreds were present, was also attended by senior journalist and right-wing advocate Pushpendra Kulshrestha as chief guest.
Claiming in her speech that she has the support of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for the demolition, Hindustani said:
The police, when approached by The Quint, declined from commenting on the matter. No action has been taken against Hindustani or the event organisers for the inflammatory speech so far.
Further, as per The Quint's knowledge, no statement has been made in this relation by the VHP or the RSS.
The Sunni Muslim Samaj of Morbi, in a letter to the Morbi Police, has raised a complaint against the communal remarks.
"Ms Kajal, a member of Jai Ambe group, was seen giving a speech on 27 October about Muslims and destroying masjids and dargahs with bulldozers. This speech has been forwarded on social media and reached people not only in Morbi but in the whole of Gujarat, and has been spreading hate and disrupting the peace here," the letter states.
The Hazrat Ali Peer Shah Dargah, the local shrine that is the bone of contention, is not "a new encroachment" but has been around for ages, said Morbi's district collector.
"The Dargah is not a new encroachment but it’s a very old Dargah. The area comes under municipal corporation and the officers of municipal corporation have also informed that it’s very old Dargah... So there is no issue of illegality. The matter has come to our light and we are assessing the situation along with the superintendent of police," District Collector JB Patel stated, alluding to the claims of illegality.
