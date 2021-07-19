Snoopgate | Pegasus Used to Target Those Who Speak Truth to Power

Legal Expert Attacks Govt on Pegasus Row
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Pegasus is a nasty, nasty piece of technology which is being used now to target human rights activists, journalists and anyone who speaks truth to power, all around the world.
Pegasus, which is a client of NSO, can take control of a phone – enabling them to extract a person's messages, calls, photos and emails. It can also secretly activate cameras or microphones and read the contents of even encrypted messaging apps – WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal.
India is perhaps the only democratic country which does not have any oversight, whether it is by the judiciary or by the Parliament, over the surveillance that the government carries out on its citizens.
We are in a dire need for this but there has been no discussion over this, for obvious reasons. Because, no matter which party is in power, they all want to surveil their citizens.
It is high time that the elected representatives stop giving excuses to their citizens. Also, the citizens must stop forgetting and normalising that this is just a compliment of the fact that you are doing a great job or this is a medal of honour because you are a journalist.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined