Snoopgate | Pegasus Used to Target Those Who Speak Truth to Power

Pegasus is a nasty, nasty piece of technology which is being used now to target human rights activists, journalists and anyone who speaks truth to power, all around the world.

Pegasus, which is a client of NSO, can take control of a phone – enabling them to extract a person's messages, calls, photos and emails. It can also secretly activate cameras or microphones and read the contents of even encrypted messaging apps – WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal.