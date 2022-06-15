After Nupur Sharma, Will BJP Take Action Against Other 'Fringe Elements'?

If there won't be a check on these haters, then we will ask, Janab Aise Kaise?
For the last few years, from TV debates to speeches, political leaders and spokespersons have constantly been spreading hatred.
But this time, the tables have turned. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who has now been suspended, and BJP Delhi Media Unit Head, Naveen Kumar Jindal, who is now the former head, have criticised Prophet Muhammad and made derogatory remarks.
But the question is, why did BJP come into action after protests by Arab countries? When people living in India express their displeasure and protest over such statements, why are they advised to go to Pakistan?
And why aren't those, who spread communal hatred, punished? That's why the people who are in love with India are asking, Janab, Aise Kaise?
Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad have caused huge uproar and violence. Countries like Qatar to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iran, have expressed their protest over the controversial remarks. Many countries summoned the Indian Ambassador on Nupur Sharma's statement. It was after this that the BJP took action against Sharma.
BJP has said that it is against any ideology that insults any sect or religion. The party, however, did not make any direct mention of any incident or comment.
Let us introduce you to some such leaders and their statements, who have been clearly against Muslims and Islam, but no action has been taken on them. Many have even been promoted in the party for spreading hatred.
In February 2015, at a program of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Yogi Adityanath had said that if he gets permission, he will get idols of goddess Gauri and Lord Ganesh installed inside all the mosques of the country. So, was such a comment not against the faith of the Muslims? Even after such statements, Yogi Adityanath got a promotion in the year 2017 and is made the chief minister of India's largest state – Uttar Pradesh.
In the same year, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who went on a tour of Australia to participate in the event, Australia India Youth Dialogue, gave a statement against Islam.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that "as long as the word madrasa is there, children will never be able to think of becoming doctors and engineers. If you tell the children studying in madrasas will not make them doctors or engineers, they will refuse to go on their own".
For Sarma's information, from the country's first President Rajendra Prasad, to the great reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy; and the country's most famous historian, Munshi Premchand, all had studied in madrasas.
BJP spokesperson and Karni Sena Chief, Suraj Pal Amu, gave provocative speeches against Muslims. In the Mahapanchayat held at Gurugram in July 2021, Suraj Pal had said that "if we know how to cut their beards, then we know how to cut their throats".
Suraj Pal asked the people present in the Mahapanchayat to pass a resolution against "these" people so that they should be thrown out of the country and all the problems would automatically end.
In 2016, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj had said that "the condition of women in Islam is like a shoe". But still, the party did not take any action.
In 2016, BJP MP from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, Anant Hegde made objectionable and inflammatory remarks about the religion of Islam. Hegde had called Islam a "time bomb of terror." He said that as long as Islam remains in the world, terror will not stop.
After this, in the year 2017, Hegde was given a place in the Modi cabinet. In the year 2019, BJP again gave ticket in the Lok Sabha elections.
In February 2022, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul from Bisfi, Bihar had talked about snatching the voting rights of Muslims. It was said that Muslims can live in India as second level citizens. No action was taken here as well.
Now, the question arises, why did BJP not take any action on the names we mentioned? Why were they allowed to hurt the faith of Muslims living in India? The action was only take when the pressure from other countries built up.
Why was the "fringe element" making such provocative statements allowed to become mainstream? The action against Nupur Sharma was taken only at the behest of Qatar, but what about the rest?
If the BJP or the government had crushed the morale of such haters beforehand, this embarrassing situation would have not risen. Not to other nations, these leaders should apologise to every Indian, due to whom the image of India has been tarnished.
And if, even now, there won't be a check on these haters, then we will ask, Janab, Aise Kaise?
