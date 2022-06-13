Times Now's Navika Kumar Booked Over Nupur Sharma's Prophet Remarks Row: Report

Navika Kumar.
(Photo: Twitter/Navika Kumar)
Weeks after the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma made offensive remarks against prophet Muhammad on her show, Times Now news anchor Navika Kumar was named in a First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly intending to outrage religious sentiments.
The FIR, which was lodged after a complaint by a Muslim cleric in Maharashtra, also names Sharma, Newslaundry reported.
A clip from the debate had been shared by Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair.
Sharma had been suspended by the BJP on 5 June for her remarks against the Prophet.
She had also said that she had been receiving death threats over her remarks. At the time, Kumar had come to Sharma's defence, saying, "Nobody has the right to threaten anyone. Death threats to Nupur Sharma (are) unacceptable. As a mature democracy debate is essential but crossing the line (is) not ok for anyone."
(With inputs from Newslaundry.)
