BJP Launches University After Raja Mahendra Pratap, But Can It Claim His Legacy?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 14 September, laid the foundation stone of a university in Uttar Pradesh (UP)'s Aligarh named after late Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh – a Marxist revolutionary, an alumnus of the Aligarh Muslim University, and a man staunchly against communal and divisive ideas, who opposed the Hindu Mahasabha and contested elections against the Jana Sangh, that later became the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



While it's great that the BJP is acknowledging contributions of a man like Pratap Singh, the last thing that the party should do is try to own his legacy and pretend that his beliefs resonate with the party's, at least till leaders like T Raja Singh and Kapil Mishra are aided and nurtured by the party itself.

Before getting into the ifs and buts of the whole matter, let's first take a look at the legacy of Raja Mahendra Pratap.