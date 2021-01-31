AMU Student Who Took Part in Anti-CAA Protests Banned From Aligarh

The Aligarh administration has banned the entry of Aligarh Muslim University student leader Arif Tyagi into the district situated in Uttar Pradesh. Arif Tyagi, who took part in the protests against CAA-NRC, has been booked under several charges including damage to public property and obstructing government work.
In an order issued by Additional District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Malpani, Arif has been banned from the district for six months. The order states:
“आरिफ के खिलाफ साल 2018, 2019 और 2020 में बार-बार अपराध दर्ज किए गए हैं, इससे साफ है कि वो अपराध का आदी और अभ्यस्त है. इसलिए गुंडा की श्रेणी में आता है. ऐसे शख्स से समाज में भय व्याप्त होना पहली नजर में अवश्यम्भावी है, इसलिए आरिफ को जिला बदर किया जाना सही है.”
(Translated: Repeated crimes have been registered against Arif in the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. It is clear that he is a repeat offender. Hence, he falls under the category of ‘goonda.’ At the first sight, it is inevitable that such a person can spread fear in the society, so it is right to ban Arif from the district.)
Speaking to Quint Hindi, Arif Tyagi said that cases were earlier filed against the protests that he was part of but notices are being sent now and investigation has taken place under the Goonda Act.
He further alleged that earlier his friends were sent to jail and now he is being targeted.
Arif Tyagi is currently preparing to challenge this order in the High Court after consulting his lawyers.
