Six Things That Will NOT Happen if Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Is Renamed Harigarh

On Monday, 16 August, the zila panchayat of Aligarh passed a resolution seeking to rename Aligarh as Harigarh. "It had been a long-pending demand to rename Aligarh as Harigarh", said the zila panchayat chairman Vijay Singh.

While the final decision to rename the city will be taken by the Uttar Pradesh government, we wonder how things will change for the people of Ali/Hari-garh (or NOT change rather), after the big name change.

Unemployment... What's That?!

Employment for all.

... And 'Dhoom 5' Will Be Shot in Harigarh

YRF's Make in India initiative. 

If Only Changing the Name of a Place Could Change the Mindset of People Living in It Too...

Someday (hopefully)... but not today.

Hari Om! 

Let’s hope there’s no third wave of COVID-19 in India *Now Praying*

Beti Bachao, Beta Padhao.

will still be an election slogan! 

Is That Even Possible Now?

Dream on!

Truth Be Told...

Where's the lie? 

