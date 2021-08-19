Six Things That Will NOT Happen if Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Is Renamed Harigarh

On Monday, 16 August, the zila panchayat of Aligarh passed a resolution seeking to rename Aligarh as Harigarh. "It had been a long-pending demand to rename Aligarh as Harigarh", said the zila panchayat chairman Vijay Singh.

While the final decision to rename the city will be taken by the Uttar Pradesh government, we wonder how things will change for the people of Ali/Hari-garh (or NOT change rather), after the big name change.