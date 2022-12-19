'Want to Tell Govt...': Why This Maharashtra MLA Got Her Baby to the Assembly

The first day of the Maharashtra Assembly's Winter Session in Nagpur on Monday, 19 December, being held physically in the winter capital after a gap of two years, saw its youngest attendee — 2.5-months-old baby Prashansak Pravin Wagh.

Born on 30 September this year, little Prashansak is the son of Saroj Babulal Ahire, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and an MLA from Deolali in Nashik district.

Flanked by mediapersons wanting to get a good click of her baby, Ahire posed for photographs and met several party colleagues before she entered the Vidhan Bhavan.