'Want to Tell Govt...': Why This Maharashtra MLA Got Her Baby to the Assembly

Saroj Babulal Ahire, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and an MLA from Deolali brought her son Prashansak to the first day of the Assembly session.
The first day of the Maharashtra Assembly's Winter Session in Nagpur on Monday, 19 December, being held physically in the winter capital after a gap of two years, saw its youngest attendee — 2.5-months-old baby Prashansak Pravin Wagh.
Born on 30 September this year, little Prashansak is the son of Saroj Babulal Ahire, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and an MLA from Deolali in Nashik district.
Flanked by mediapersons wanting to get a good click of her baby, Ahire posed for photographs and met several party colleagues before she entered the Vidhan Bhavan.
Speaking to the media, Ahire said that she has always advocated for the cause of women and children and headed several committees during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Ahire said that as much as she is responsible towards her child as a mother, she is equally responsible to the people of her constituency.
"Due to COVID-19, the Assembly session could not be held in Nagpur for the past two years. My son is just 2.5 months old, but the Assembly session is held to raise issues of the people. I am a mother, but I also represesnt the people of my constituency. I had to come to raise their issues, even if I had to come with my baby," she said
A former banker, Ahire is the daughter of former MLA and senior NCP leader Babulal Somaji, a close confidante of party supremo Sharad Pawar.
She married Pravin Wagh, a dentist by profession during the pandemic, with Pawar himself in attendance.
Ahire continues to head the Women and Children's Development Committee she started heading during the tenure of the MVA government.