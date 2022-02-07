Kanpur's Tanneries: 'Only 25% of the Industry Remains; Govt Indifferent'

Workers are also concerned about the threat that looms large over the industry as the country faces an ‘employment crisis.’
In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, traders and labourers of the tannery industries are feeling the heat of demonetisation, implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax), and the successive waves of coronavirus.
Located in the Jajmau area, the owners of the factories allege facing a tough time and getting no support from the government or the concerned authorities. As a result, traders claim that only 25 percent of the industry is functional.
The Quint spoke with traders, owners, and labourers to gauge the issues and worries as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Pollution Control Board begin to tighten restrictions to ‘reduce pollution.’
Mohammad Arshi, one of the owners of a tannery, said that they were told to reduce their manufacturing output to 50 percent. Following this, another order was issued asking them to dismantle half of their infrastructural set-up or face the risk of the factory being shut down.
Another tannery factory owner, Kaushalendra Dixit, claims that water from tanneries is never discharged into the Ganga river and that those who claim otherwise are attempting to damage the image of tannery factories.
Traders allege that the One District, One Product scheme never got off the ground because government officials were indifferent to this industry.
Workers are also concerned about the threat that looms large over the industry as the country faces an ‘employment crisis.’ Mohammad Abrar, a labourer, tells The Quint that he earns between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 as compared to his earnings between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 per month earlier.
Kaushalendra Dixit, an owner of one of the factories, raises a few demands for the next government, stating that they should allow ease of business for the labourers and business persons. He hopes that regular income will allow them to repay loans and cover their expenditure.
