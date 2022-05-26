Soaring Prices of Gas, Food Items Burning a Hole in Average Indian's Pocket

To understand this story, you must first read this exchange:

A: Brother, have vegetables become expensive?

B: You can recharge your phone regularly, but can't buy vegetables? Which country does not have inflation?

A: Hey, but petrol is also expensive...

B: This is everyone's problem...they just protest. The price of oil has been increased as the Jan Kalyan Sehat Yojana has to be implemented and to focus on Make in India.

We've forgotten how to walk, our health is poor, diabetes...such a disease. And then, if everyone takes the car, then who will ride the cycle? The cycle companies also belong to this country...

Oh oh...be self-sufficient...