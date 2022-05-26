Soaring Prices of Gas, Food Items Burning a Hole in Average Indian's Pocket

The inflation in India is at an eight-year high. Vegetable prices are up, oil prices are up, and LPG prices are up. Everything is up.
English Script: Mamta, Naman Shah
Video Editor: Harpal Rawat
To understand this story, you must first read this exchange:
A: Brother, have vegetables become expensive?
B: You can recharge your phone regularly, but can't buy vegetables? Which country does not have inflation?
A: Hey, but petrol is also expensive...
B: This is everyone's problem...they just protest. The price of oil has been increased as the Jan Kalyan Sehat Yojana has to be implemented and to focus on Make in India.
We've forgotten how to walk, our health is poor, diabetes...such a disease. And then, if everyone takes the car, then who will ride the cycle? The cycle companies also belong to this country...
Oh oh...be self-sufficient...
This is the amount of positivity we have in our country. If everyone starts thinking like the average person in this exchange, then poor motivational speakers will end up jobless. And that means there would be more unemployed people.
Prices of green vegetables are soaring. From lemons to gas, fuel, and edible oil, Indian households are paying high prices for almost all the basic necessities. These high prices are burning a hole in the pocket of the average Indian.
The inflation in India is at an eight-year high. Vegetable prices are up, oil prices are up, and LPG prices are up. Everything is up. So, if everything is going to be so expensive, then the common people will be forced to ask, Janab, Aise Kaise?