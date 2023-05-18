Indian-Origin Cab Driver Gives Prince Harry, Meghan Ride After Paparazzi Chase

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved,” read the statement.

In a police statement, Julian Phillips, NYPD deputy commissioner, said: “The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

According to police, the paparazzi committed several traffic violations, including driving on the sidewalk, running red lights, reversing down a one-way street, driving while on the phone, driving while photographing and illegally blocking a moving vehicle.