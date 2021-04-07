Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce First Netflix Docuseries

"This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," said Harry in a statement.

The show will first be released by Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions, which inked the multiyear deal with Netflix to produce films and shows.

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service," said Harry.

Speaking about the series Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos said in a statement, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear. From the moment I met them, it's been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn't be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before".

While signing the deal Harry and Meghan had said earlier that they would want to create content that 'informs but also gives hope'.

(With inputs from Agence France Presse)